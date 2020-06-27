Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.19

Shares of Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and traded as high as $2.29. Remark shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 4,565,723 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of Remark in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $220.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 3.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.93.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Research analysts anticipate that Remark Holdings Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MARK. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Remark by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 518,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 151,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Remark by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Remark by 38.0% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 435,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Remark Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARK)

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

