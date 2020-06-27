Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Holdings Lifted by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 81.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,446 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.11% of Raymond James worth $9,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,435,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,630 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 40.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,390,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,195 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,772,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,241,000 after acquiring an additional 70,261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,505,000 after acquiring an additional 52,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,310,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,221,000 after acquiring an additional 117,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Raymond James news, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $825,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 46,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,814,866.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey P. Julien sold 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $746,457.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,865.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,420. 10.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $66.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.37. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $102.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.30.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

RJF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Raymond James from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Raymond James from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

