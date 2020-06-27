Quanta Services Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.87 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) – DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Quanta Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.87 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.55. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Quanta Services’ FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Quanta Services from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Quanta Services from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.08.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $44.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth $406,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 6.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 100,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $946,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 13.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 459,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,588,000 after purchasing an additional 53,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 8.1% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 46,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $235,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.56%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.