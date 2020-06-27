Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Winnebago Industries, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Winnebago Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.24.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $402.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.93 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WGO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

WGO stock opened at $65.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.52 and a 200 day moving average of $49.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $72.65.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 926,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,075,000 after acquiring an additional 14,997 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher David West sold 1,614 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $57,167.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,081.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Happe bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.53 per share, with a total value of $112,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.79%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

