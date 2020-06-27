Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for e.l.f. Beauty Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report issued on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ELF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.15.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $930.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average is $14.70. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $51,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,339.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 10,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $197,080.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,662,332 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 89.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 80.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

