Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Shares Purchased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,168 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.13% of Principal Financial Group worth $11,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 414.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on PFG shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

PFG stock opened at $39.14 on Friday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $60.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.78.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

