Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFBC. BidaskClub raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

PFBC stock opened at $39.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day moving average is $46.65. The firm has a market cap of $577.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $43.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.46 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 22.94%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

