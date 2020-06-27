Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.36

Precision Optics Co. Inc (OTCMKTS:PEYE) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and traded as low as $1.33. Precision Optics shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 3,304 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Precision Optics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Get Precision Optics alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 million, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.51.

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Precision Optics had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 33.95%. The business had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter.

About Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE)

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. The company offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.