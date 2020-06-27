Precept Management LLC Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Precept Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,100 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Seven Post Investment Office LP lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $353.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,581.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $372.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $328.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $326.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.64.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.