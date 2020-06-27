Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Stock Holdings Lessened by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 67.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,053 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 157,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $661,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 475.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,530,000 after purchasing an additional 296,799 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PII has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.23.

NYSE:PII opened at $93.00 on Friday. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.70 and its 200-day moving average is $81.68.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 39.24%.

In other news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

