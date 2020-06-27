Pieridae Energy (CVE:PEA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.35

Pieridae Energy Ltd (CVE:PEA) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and traded as low as $0.30. Pieridae Energy shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 120,522 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $55.18 million and a PE ratio of -0.44.

Pieridae Energy (CVE:PEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$60.45 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Andrew George Judson purchased 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,575.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 266,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$94,672.11. Insiders purchased a total of 260,750 shares of company stock valued at $90,324 over the last quarter.

About Pieridae Energy (CVE:PEA)

Pieridae Energy Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas resources in Canada. The company holds interests in 19,342 net acres in Ojay area, and 212,155 net acres in the Deep Basin Sierra and Ekwan areas, British Columbia; and 220,212 net acres in Northern Alberta Foothills, 180,938 net acres in Central Alberta Foothills, and 5,423 net acres in Southern Alberta Foothills, Alberta.

