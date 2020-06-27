PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale downgraded PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PETROFAC LTD/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of POFCY opened at $1.11 on Thursday. PETROFAC LTD/ADR has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

