Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $43,854.50

Personal Assets Trust PLC (LON:PNL) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43,854.50 and traded as high as $44,586.67. Personal Assets Trust shares last traded at $44,250.00, with a volume of 1,619 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of £438.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £425.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a GBX 140 ($1.78) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. Personal Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 23.21%.

In other news, insider Paul Read acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £431.40 ($549.06) per share, with a total value of £517,680 ($658,877.43). Also, insider Iain Ferguson acquired 2 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £434.34 ($552.81) per share, with a total value of £868.68 ($1,105.61).

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

