Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,693 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 115.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRGO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Perrigo in a report on Sunday, June 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perrigo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Argus lowered shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Perrigo from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.43.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $54.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.86. Perrigo Company PLC has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $63.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.14.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.