Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.43 and last traded at $31.64, approximately 267,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 15,592,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.38.

PENN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.05.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.57.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($4.62). Penn National Gaming had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 2,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,520. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden acquired 27,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $499,986.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.