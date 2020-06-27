Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Pearson (NYSE:PSO)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Pearson to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

NYSE:PSO opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.97. Pearson has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $11.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pearson by 15.8% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Pearson during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Pearson during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Pearson during the first quarter worth about $859,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Pearson during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

