Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.27.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. CSFB decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $87.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised Oshkosh from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.5% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 7.4% during the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $70.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $46.72 and a 1-year high of $95.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.76 and its 200 day moving average is $76.18.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 6.02%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.