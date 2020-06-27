Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

KIDS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Orthopediatrics from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Orthopediatrics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Orthopediatrics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Orthopediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of KIDS stock opened at $44.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $797.38 million, a P/E ratio of -43.22 and a beta of 0.71. Orthopediatrics has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $51.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 8.32.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 21.08% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $16.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orthopediatrics will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $45,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,555.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $232,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,839.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,318 shares of company stock worth $753,613 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics in the fourth quarter worth $691,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Orthopediatrics by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Orthopediatrics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Orthopediatrics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

