Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $76.76

Orchard Funding Group PLC (LON:ORCH)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.76 and traded as low as $76.45. Orchard Funding Group shares last traded at $76.50, with a volume of 128 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on Orchard Funding Group from GBX 119 ($1.51) to GBX 114 ($1.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.24. The company has a market cap of $16.12 million and a PE ratio of 11.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 76.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 77.46.

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance and professional fee funding services in the United Kingdom. It offers credit to businesses and consumers to spread the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to spread the costs of their professional fees.

