Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $56.53

Open Text Corp (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.53 and traded as high as $59.15. Open Text shares last traded at $58.14, with a volume of 410,825 shares changing hands.

Separately, Pi Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$56.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$56.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion and a PE ratio of 56.17.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Michael Duggan sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.20, for a total transaction of C$63,758.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$120,285.16. Also, Director P. Thomas Jenkins sold 82,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.75, for a total transaction of C$4,981,481.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,411,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$85,739,141.25. Insiders have sold 327,838 shares of company stock worth $19,926,330 in the last ninety days.

About Open Text (TSE:OTEX)

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

