One Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,922 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,661 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Apple comprises 9.7% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $353.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $328.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $372.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,581.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.64.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

