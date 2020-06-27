OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on OGE Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -56.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $46.43.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($2.66). The business had revenue of $431.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.27 million. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.