Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (TSE:NRI) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.76

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:NRI)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and traded as high as $0.79. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 1,743 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 million and a P/E ratio of -3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 539.62.

Get Nuvo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (TSE:NRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$24.36 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial healthcare company, produces and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers Pennsaid, a topical pain product that is used to treat the signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis of the knee; Pennsaid 2%, a follow-on product to Pennsaid for the treatment of the pain of osteoarthritis of the knee; Heated Lidocaine/Tetracaine (HLT) Patch, a topical patch that provides local analgesia prior to painful needle procedures, such as dialysis, blood draws, and pediatric needles; and Resultz, an over-the-counter product intended to kill head lice and remove their eggs from hair.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.