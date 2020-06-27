NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS (NYSE:NMS) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.70

NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS (NYSE:NMS) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.70 and traded as high as $14.21. NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS shares last traded at $14.21, with a volume of 1,200 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS by 14.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS by 9.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS during the first quarter valued at about $157,000.

NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS Company Profile (NYSE:NMS)

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

