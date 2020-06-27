Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.73

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.73 and traded as high as $14.60. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $14.52, with a volume of 65,300 shares.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.21.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.
About Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV)
Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.
