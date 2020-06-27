Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.73

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.73 and traded as high as $14.60. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $14.52, with a volume of 65,300 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 850,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,654,000 after buying an additional 89,238 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 537,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,185,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 197,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 22,419 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000.

About Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV)

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

