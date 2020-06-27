Numis (LON:NUM) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $298.39

Numis Co. PLC (LON:NUM) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $298.39 and traded as high as $315.00. Numis shares last traded at $311.00, with a volume of 42,077 shares.

The company has a market cap of $297.58 million and a P/E ratio of 36.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 298.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 270.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Get Numis alerts:

Numis (LON:NUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported GBX 6 ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Numis Co. PLC will post 2210.0001351 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 2.01%. Numis’s payout ratio is currently 139.53%.

Numis Company Profile (LON:NUM)

Numis Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of institutional stockbroking and corporate advisory services. The company offers research services with investment perspective; stockbroking services to the United Kingdom, European, the United States, and International investment funds; and research, sales, trading, and corporate broking/finance services focusing on quoted equity, private equity, infrastructure, property, debt, and other alternative assets for a range of institutional investors, family offices, and private client wealth managers.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Numis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Numis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.