NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novozymes A/S is primarily engaged in the development, production, and distribution of enzymes. Its business consists of two segments, enzyme business and bio business. The Company’s enzyme business segment offers detergent enzymes that are used in laundry and dishwashing, technical enzymes used in the transformation of starch into different kinds of sugars and have application in leather, textile, and forest product industries, food enzymes used in production of bread, wine, juice, beer, noodles, alcohol, and pasta and feed enzymes used in animal feed. Its bio business segment offers microorganisms that are used in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment, as well as in the cleaning of surfaces such as carpet, concrete, drain lines, and septic tanks in industrial and household applications. It also has application in the Biopharmaceutical ingredients used in pharmaceutical industry. Novozymes A/S is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NVZMY. Goldman Sachs Group cut NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut NOVOZYMES A/S/S from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. NOVOZYMES A/S/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of NVZMY opened at $57.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.74. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a 12 month low of $37.99 and a 12 month high of $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $558.75 million for the quarter. NOVOZYMES A/S/S had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 21.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NOVOZYMES A/S/S will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

