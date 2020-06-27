Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Hits New 52-Week High at $86.46

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $86.46 and last traded at $85.60, with a volume of 125235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVAX. ValuEngine raised shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Novavax from $19.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Novavax from $45.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.44.

The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.32.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.20) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James F. Young purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $73,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 16,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $997,067.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Novavax by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novavax by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Novavax by 14,736.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Novavax by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. 22.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

