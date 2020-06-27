Nomura Increases VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Price Target to $30.00

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Nomura from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VICI. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

VICI opened at $20.03 on Thursday. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 69.43, a quick ratio of 69.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.49.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). VICI Properties had a net margin of 39.66% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $255.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that VICI Properties will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 1,023.3% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

