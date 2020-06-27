Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 2,810 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,103 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.8% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $43,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Apple by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $353.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,581.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $372.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $328.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.64.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

