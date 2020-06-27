New England Realty Associates (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

New England Realty Associates LP (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $53.00. New England Realty Associates shares last traded at $53.00, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

New England Realty Associates (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $11.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.38 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in New England Realty Associates stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of New England Realty Associates LP (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of New England Realty Associates worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

New England Realty Associates Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN)

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartment buildings, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

