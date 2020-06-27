Nemus Bioscience (OTCMKTS:NMUS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Nemus Bioscience Inc (OTCMKTS:NMUS) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.15. Nemus Bioscience shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 238,520 shares changing hands.

Nemus Bioscience Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NMUS)

Nemus Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based therapeutics. The company's product candidates in preclinical stage include NB1111 for the treatment of glaucoma; NB1222 used for treating chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting; and NB3111 for the treatment of methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus.

