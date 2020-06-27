Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 77.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZGNX. ValuEngine cut Zogenix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zogenix from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub cut Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Zogenix from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Zogenix in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zogenix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.36.

Shares of Zogenix stock opened at $28.12 on Friday. Zogenix has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $57.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average is $34.61.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.54. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 8,374.54%. The company had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 124800.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zogenix will post -3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ashish M. Sagrolikar bought 1,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.61 per share, with a total value of $27,610.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 5,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,257.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zogenix in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Zogenix by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Zogenix by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Zogenix by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Zogenix in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

