National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Australia Bank is an international financial services group providing a comprehensive and integrated range of financial services. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NABZY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of National Australia Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Australia Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

National Australia Bank stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. National Australia Bank has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments.

