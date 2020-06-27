Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.11

Nascent Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:NBIO)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and traded as low as $0.10. Nascent Biotech shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 231,267 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14.

Nascent Biotech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NBIO)

Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a monoclonal antibody to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as lung and breast cancer metastases to the brain; and pancreatic cancer.

