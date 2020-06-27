Nakama Group (LON:NAK) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.31

Nakama Group PLC (LON:NAK) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and traded as low as $0.28. Nakama Group shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 456,949 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.57. The company has a market cap of $353,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.48.

Nakama Group Company Profile (LON:NAK)

Nakama Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy services for digital technology and interactive media industries under the Nakama name in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company also provides technology and business information recruitment consultancy services to insurance and investment management industries under Highams brand name.

