Morgan Stanley Sells 61,990 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,212 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 61,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Verisign were worth $34,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisign by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Verisign by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Verisign by 4.1% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verisign by 16.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 496 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Verisign by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $205.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.19 and a 200-day moving average of $200.89. Verisign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.77 and a 1-year high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.25 million. Verisign had a net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 54.28%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisign in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.25.

In related news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.72, for a total value of $429,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,934.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.09, for a total transaction of $3,211,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,801,540.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,951,505. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

