Morgan Stanley Sells 210,506 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,143,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,506 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.00% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $34,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,405,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,368,000 after acquiring an additional 18,819 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 1,113,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,573,000 after purchasing an additional 16,213 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 906,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,080,000 after purchasing an additional 19,318 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,658,000 after purchasing an additional 25,894 shares during the period. Finally, DeGreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 380,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 21,179 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MNA opened at $31.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.93. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $33.56.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.