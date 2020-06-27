Morgan Stanley Sells 1,892,347 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,880,928 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,892,347 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $35,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,825,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,217 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 65,063 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 582,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.32.

In related news, Director William P. Hankowsky purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.56 per share, for a total transaction of $205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,924 shares in the company, valued at $923,637.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Charles John Koch purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,138.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 15,165 shares of company stock valued at $307,906. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CFG opened at $23.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.52. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 17.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

