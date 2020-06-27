Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)

ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZLNDY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $35.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 323.30 and a beta of 1.71. ZALANDO SE/ADR has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $36.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.56.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

