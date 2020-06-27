Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for PANDORA A /S/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY)

PANDORA A /S/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PANDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PANDORA A /S/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Danske raised PANDORA A /S/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC raised PANDORA A /S/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. PANDORA A /S/S has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS PANDY opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.82. PANDORA A /S/S has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company offers jewelry, including diamonds, gemstones, cultured pearls, man-made stones, and silver and gold, as well as leather, glass, wood, enamel, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

