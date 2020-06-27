Morgan Stanley Reduces Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,985,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 395,304 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Medical Properties Trust worth $34,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

MPW opened at $18.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.55. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $294.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.09 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 6.10%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPW. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.