Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 921,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,526 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $34,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the first quarter worth $1,934,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 22.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 285,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,726,000 after buying an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the first quarter worth $2,468,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 30.1% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 821,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,100,000 after buying an additional 190,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the first quarter worth $1,498,000. 26.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCEP stock opened at $37.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.08. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCEP shares. ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola European Partners from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ABN Amro raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.05 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.85.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

