Morgan Stanley Purchases 63,909 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 511,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 63,909 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $33,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,120,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

In other news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 97,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $6,967,454.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,121,603.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 12,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,736.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,648 shares of company stock valued at $7,966,155 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $57.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.23 and a 1-year high of $91.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $279.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.73 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

CRUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.