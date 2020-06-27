Morgan Stanley Purchases 55,236 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 596,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,236 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $34,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,979,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,182,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,428,000 after purchasing an additional 68,928 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 55.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,418,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,690 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 13,451.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,222,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,086,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,466,000 after purchasing an additional 224,791 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $65.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.71. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.84.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

