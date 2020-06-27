Morgan Stanley Purchases 2,357,523 Shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 186.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,625,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,357,523 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.46% of BP Midstream Partners worth $33,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 40.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BPMP. Bank of America raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

BPMP opened at $11.54 on Friday. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 15.91 and a current ratio of 15.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.69.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.55 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 133.74% and a return on equity of 74.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

