Morgan Stanley Purchases 1,359,007 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 58.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,666,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359,007 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 4.46% of Ferro worth $34,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Ferro by 3.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Ferro by 1,203.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 756,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 698,171 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Ferro by 3.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,455,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,706,000 after purchasing an additional 137,614 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ferro by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 1,141,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ferro by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after acquiring an additional 49,829 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FOE opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Ferro Co. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $16.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.83.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. Ferro had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $252.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FOE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Ferro from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

