Morgan Stanley Lowers Position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,517,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,415 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $34,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 84,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 32,312 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 29,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 208,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 59,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,281,000 after acquiring an additional 26,241 shares in the last quarter.

GCOW opened at $24.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.07.

