Morgan Stanley Increases Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target to $39.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.48% from the stock’s previous close.

TFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.73.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $35.95 on Thursday. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ellen Koebler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,982.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,010 shares in the company, valued at $445,798.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

