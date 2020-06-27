Morgan Stanley Has $35.35 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760,661 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 302,988 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $35,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3,367.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 196,546 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $11,602,000 after purchasing an additional 190,877 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 81.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 690,869 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $32,105,000 after buying an additional 310,406 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.3% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 446,044 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $20,728,000 after buying an additional 62,671 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, C Partners Holding GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 146.5% during the first quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 321,515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $14,941,000 after buying an additional 191,065 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $81,806.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,222.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $172,878.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,794 shares of company stock worth $318,107. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $55.21 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $71.48. The stock has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.50.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

